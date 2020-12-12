Lane carries Cent. Michigan over Valparaiso 84-79

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
The Associated Press

MT. PLEASANT, Mich.

Devontae Lane scored a career-high 27 points as Central Michigan narrowly beat Valparaiso 84-79 on Saturday. Travon Broadway Jr. added 21 points for the Chippewas.

Lane hit 5 of 6 3-pointers and shot 8 for 10 from the line. Broadway also had seven rebounds.

Meikkel Murray had 10 points and eight rebounds for Central Michigan (2-3).

Donovan Clay had 20 points for the Crusaders (2-4). Connor Barrett added 14 points. Ben Krikke had 12 points and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

