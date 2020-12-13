Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Lucas scores 16 to carry Milwaukee past W. Michigan 71-63

The Associated Press

KALAMAZOO, Mich.

Te’Jon Lucas had 16 points as Milwaukee beat Western Michigan 71-63 on Sunday.

DeAndre Gholston had 13 points and six rebounds for Milwaukee (1-1). C.J. Wilbourn added 11 points. Amir Allen had nine rebounds.

Greg Lee had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Broncos (1-4). B. Artis White added 17 points. Jason Whitens had 16 points.

Titus Wright, who led the Broncos in scoring entering the contest with 14 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

