No. 4 NC State women rally from 16 points down, beat BC

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

NC State's center Jakia Brown-Turner (11) drives to the basket as Boston College's Makayla Dickens (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
NC State's center Jakia Brown-Turner (11) drives to the basket as Boston College's Makayla Dickens (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Mary Schwalm AP
BOSTON

Kayla Jones scored 25 points and Elissa Cunane had 23 points with 15 rebounds on Sunday as No. 4 North Carolina State rallied from a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Boston College 75-69.

The Wolfpack (6-0, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 65-49 with just over six minutes left before scoring 25 of the game's last 29 points. Jones had 11 points, shooting 5 for 5 from the field, and Cunane had eight rebounds in the fourth quarter.

Makayla Dickens scored 20 points and Cameron Swartz and Marnelle Garraud had 15 apiece for BC (4-2, 0-2 ACC). The Eagles made just two baskets in the fourth quarter while committing six turnovers.

Boston College led for all but the first basket and took its biggest lead, 16 points, early in the fourth quarter before the Wolfpack ran off eight straight points. After a layup by Taylor Soule with 4:44 left, N.C. State scored the next 15 points, taking the lead with 1:25 to play on a pair of free throws by Jakia Brown-Turner.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: After a series of 30-, 40-, and 50-point victories over teams like North Florida and Elon, the Wolfpack beat No. 5 South Carolina for a quality win. But a close win over unranked BC could be an indication that the ACC will present a tougher challenge for N.C. State.

Boston College: Starting ACC play with a loss to Georgia Tech could have signaled a step backward this season. Instead, the Eagles showed they can stay with the best teams in the league.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Hosts Wake Forest on Thursday night.

Boston College: Hosts Syracuse on Sunday.

