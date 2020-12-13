Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

UCF’s Milton commits to FSU; Brewer transferring from Baylor

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

McKenzie Milton committed to transfer to Florida State as the former Central Florida quarterback looks to complete his comeback from a serious leg injury.

A Twitter post on Milton’s account, complete with a photoshopped image of him in a Florida State uniform, said he was committed to the Seminoles. Milton confirmed his intentions to ESPN.

Also, Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer posted on Twitter that he was leaving the Bears and intends to play elsewhere as a graduate transfer next season.

Milton finished in the top 10 of Heisman voting in 2017 and ‘18, leading UCF to consecutive undefeated regular seasons and a victory against Auburn in the Peach bowl after ’17 season.

In the regular-season finale of 2018 against rival South Florida, Milton suffered a gruesome injury to his right leg that included ligament, nerve and artery damage.

He has not played since and Dillon Gabriel has established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the country for UCF.

Milton announced last week he would transfer.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Horvath carries UMBC over CSU 66-49

December 13, 2020 5:44 PM

Sports

Maluach scores 23 to lead New Mexico past Rice 72-61

December 13, 2020 5:40 PM

Sports

Dungee, Slocum lead No. 13 Arkansas women to 105-58 romp

December 13, 2020 5:38 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service