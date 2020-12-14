Texas A&M-CC seeks revenge on Texas State

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (1-5) vs. Texas State (3-3)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi seeks revenge on Texas State after dropping the first matchup in Corpus Christi. The teams last played on Nov. 28, when the Bobcats shot 54.2 percent from the field while limiting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to just 34 percent en route to a 12-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Rasheed Browne, Perry Francois and Myles Smith have combined to account for 42 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 39 percent of all Islanders points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BROWNE: Browne has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 10 over the last five games. He's also converted 86.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Islanders have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bobcats. Texas State has 38 assists on 73 field goals (52.1 percent) over its past three matchups while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has assists on 40 of 60 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has averaged only 59.4 points per game over its last five games. The Islanders have given up 74.6 points per game over that stretch.

