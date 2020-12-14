USC Upstate takes on UNCG

South Carolina Upstate (0-6) vs. UNC Greensboro (2-3)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro faces South Carolina Upstate in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last saw action on Sunday. UNC Greensboro won over Norfolk State 64-47, while South Carolina Upstate came up short in a 107-77 game to Winthrop.

SENIOR STUDS: UNC Greensboro's Isaiah Miller, Kaleb Hunter and Hayden Koval have combined to account for 51 percent of all Spartans scoring this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Miller has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last three games. Miller has accounted for 28 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The South Carolina Upstate offense has recently gotten buckets via assists more often than SC Upstate. UNC Greensboro has 37 assists on 81 field goals (45.7 percent) over its past three outings while South Carolina Upstate has assists on 49 of 75 field goals (65.3 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: UNC Greensboro has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 38 percent this year. That figure is ranked 25th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for South Carolina Upstate stands at just 22.5 percent (ranked 261st).

