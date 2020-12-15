Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Feazell leads McNeese to easy win over Arlington Baptist

The Associated Press

LAKE CHARLES, La.

Keyshawn Feazell, one of three players with 16 points, pulled down a career-high 17 rebounds and McNeese State cruised to a 110-64 win over Arlington Baptist on Monday night.

Chris Orlina and A.J. Lawson also had 16 points for the Cowboys (3-2) and Collin Warren added 15. Feazell is a transfer from Mississippi State.

Davione Stafford scored 18 points for the Patriots, who play at the National Christian College Athletic Association level.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Loewe hits winner in OT, William & Mary rallies past GW

December 15, 2020 12:30 AM

Sports

Cambridge Jr. lifts Nevada over San Diego 79-72

December 15, 2020 12:03 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service