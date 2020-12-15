Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Parham carries VMI past Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 106-72

The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Va.

Greg Parham had 17 points to lead six VMI players in double figures as the Keydets easily beat Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 106-72 on Tuesday night.

Sean Conway added 15 points for the Keydets (5-2). Myles Lewis chipped in 12 points. Trey Bonham and Kamdyn Curfman each scored 11 points.

Parham shot 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Lewis also had three blocks.

Tyrese Duncan had 15 points for the Pioneers. Chris Rawlins and Tyron Duncan added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Preston carries Liberty past South Carolina State 82-52

December 15, 2020 9:50 PM

Sports

Young, Shepherd carry Charlotte over Davidson 63-52

December 15, 2020 9:48 PM

Sports

Allen scores 19, Utah holds off Utah Valley challenge 75-67

December 15, 2020 9:48 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service