La.-Lafeyette pays visit to VCU

The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va.

Louisiana-Lafayette (5-1) vs. VCU (6-2)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette and VCU both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned home victories on Tuesday. VCU earned a 93-68 win over Western Carolina, while Louisiana-Lafayette won 73-63 over New Orleans.

STEPPING UP: Nah'Shon Hyland has averaged 18.6 points and 2.1 steals to lead the charge for the Rams. Complementing Hyland is Vince Williams Jr., who is producing 10 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Ragin' Cajuns have been led by Theo Akwuba, who is averaging a double-double with 12.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and three blocks.NIFTY NAH'SHON: Hyland has connected on 40.6 percent of the 69 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 16 for 32 over his last three games. He's also converted 91.3 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Louisiana-Lafayette's Cedric Russell has attempted 49 3-pointers and connected on 28.6 percent of them, and is 7 of 26 over his last three games.

STREAK SCORING: VCU has scored 81.3 points per game and allowed 55.8 over its four-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette is ranked second in Division I with an average of 78.6 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

