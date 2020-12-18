Georgia puts streak on line vs Cincy

Cincinnati (2-3) vs. Georgia (5-0)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it faces Cincinnati. Cincinnati fell 74-71 to South Florida on Wednesday. Georgia is coming off a 79-75 win over Samford on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Cincinnati's Keith Williams, Chris Vogt and Rapolas Ivanauskas have collectively accounted for 45 percent of all Bearcats points this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Sahvir Wheeler has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last five games. Wheeler has accounted for 28 field goals and 43 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Georgia has scored 81.8 points per game and allowed 65.4 over its five-game home winning streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bearcats have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Georgia has 48 assists on 92 field goals (52.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Cincinnati has assists on 46 of 75 field goals (61.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is ranked 10th among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.5 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 15.4 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25