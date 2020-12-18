ETSU battles Lee University

Lee University vs. East Tennessee State (3-3)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The East Tennessee State Buccaneers are set to battle the Flames of NAIA member Lee University. East Tennessee State is coming off a 96-54 win at home over Columbia International in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Ledarrius Brewer has averaged 16.2 points and 4.8 rebounds this year for East Tennessee State. David Sloan has paired with Brewer with 9.7 points and 4.2 assists per game.BREWER BEYOND THE ARC: Through six games, East Tennessee State's Ledarrius Brewer has connected on 37.8 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also shooting 75 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State went 8-2 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Buccaneers offense put up 75.1 points per matchup in those 10 games.

