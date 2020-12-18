Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Hawaii faces Hawaii-Hilo

The Associated Press

HONOLULU

Hawaii-Hilo vs. Hawaii (1-0)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are set to battle the Vulcans of Division II Hawaii-Hilo. Hawaii is coming off an 83-50 win at home over Hawaii Pacific in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii went 8-5 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Rainbow Warriors scored 72.5 points per contest across those 13 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Football

Mike Sielski: Eagles are playing Alshon Jeffery ahead of Travis Fulgham. Maybe there’s a legitimate reason.

Football

Omar Kelly: How do Dolphins fans get past the trauma caused by the Patriots?

Baseball

Dylan Hernandez: As heartless as it might be, Dodgers must move on from Kenley Jansen

News

UEFA cancels next year’s Under-17 European tournaments

December 18, 2020 5:08 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service