Hawaii faces Hawaii-Hilo

Hawaii-Hilo vs. Hawaii (1-0)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are set to battle the Vulcans of Division II Hawaii-Hilo. Hawaii is coming off an 83-50 win at home over Hawaii Pacific in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii went 8-5 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Rainbow Warriors scored 72.5 points per contest across those 13 games.

