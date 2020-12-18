Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Dixie State squares off against Bethesda

The Associated Press

ST. GEORGE, Utah

Bethesda vs. Dixie State (3-1)

Burns Arena, St. George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dixie State Trailblazers are set to battle the Flames of Bethesda. Dixie State lost 85-78 to Southern Utah in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Frank Staine has averaged 12 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Trailblazers. Jacob Nicolds is also a key contributor, with 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MURRY: Chris Murry has connected on 33.3 percent of the 21 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 14 over the last five games. He's also converted 73.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

December 18, 2020 5:08 AM
