Syracuse goes up against Buffalo

The Associated Press

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Buffalo (3-2) vs. Syracuse (5-1)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo and Syracuse both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads are coming off of victories in their last game. Syracuse earned a 62-56 win at home over Northeastern on Wednesday, while Buffalo won easily 90-62 at Miami on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Buffalo has relied heavily on its seniors. Jeenathan Williams, Jayvon Graves, David Nickelberry and Brock Bertram have combined to account for 59 percent of all Bulls scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JEENATHAN: Williams has connected on 42.9 percent of the 14 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He's also converted 63.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Syracuse has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77.3 points while giving up 59.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Orange have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulls. Syracuse has an assist on 47 of 80 field goals (58.8 percent) over its past three contests while Buffalo has assists on 46 of 92 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Buffalo has held opposing teams to 39.4 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all MAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

December 18, 2020 5:08 AM
