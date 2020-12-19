Carr, Minnesota host St. Louis

Saint Louis (6-0) vs. Minnesota (6-1)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Jordan Goodwin and Saint Louis will battle Marcus Carr and Minnesota. Goodwin is averaging 15.8 points over the last five games. Carr has scored 28 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 19.2 over his last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Saint Louis' Goodwin, Javonte Perkins and Hasahn French have combined to account for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Billikens points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Carr has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last five games. Carr has accounted for 30 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Minnesota has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 84.2 points while giving up 69.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Gophers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Billikens. Minnesota has an assist on 45 of 71 field goals (63.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Saint Louis has assists on 58 of 95 field goals (61.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Minnesota has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Golden Gophers have averaged 30.4 free throws per game and 36.3 per game over their last three games.

