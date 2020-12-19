Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Air Force (2-3, 0-1) vs. Nevada (6-2, 1-0)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Air Force. In its last 10 wins against the Falcons, Nevada has won by an average of 17 points. Air Force's last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2015, a 75-70 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The dynamic Grant Sherfield is averaging 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists to lead the way for the Wolf Pack. Complementing Sherfield is Desmond Cambridge Jr., who is producing 15.1 points and four rebounds per game. The Falcons have been led by Chris Joyce, who is averaging 13.8 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sherfield has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Falcons have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Wolf Pack. Nevada has 41 assists on 78 field goals (52.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Air Force has assists on 35 of 57 field goals (61.4 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Air Force has scored 56 points and allowed 64.6 points over its last five games. Nevada has averaged 75.2 points while allowing 73 over its last five.

