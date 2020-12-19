Jackson scores 34 to lead Akron past Malone 93-83

Read Next

Christyn Williams scored 24 points to lead six UConn players in double figures and the third-ranked Huskies ran away from Xavier 106-59 on Saturday.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 16 points and 11 rebounds for UConn (4-0, 3-0 Big East), which was playing for the fourth time in eight days. Freshman Paige Bueckers finished with 19 points and nine assists.