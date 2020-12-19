Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Hammond scores 24 to lift Niagara over Fairfield 81-61

The Associated Press

NIAGARA, N.Y.

Marcus Hammond had 24 points as Niagara easily beat Fairfield 81-61 on Saturday.

Kobi Nwandu had 17 points for Niagara (2-3, 2-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jordan Cintron added 13 points.

Taj Benning had 18 points for the Stags (1-7, 1-3). Jalen Leach added 16 points. Zach Crisler had seven rebounds.

Caleb Green, who was second on the Stags in scoring heading into the contest with 10 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

The Purple Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Stags for the season. Niagara defeated Fairfield 68-51 last Friday.

December 19, 2020 6:27 PM
