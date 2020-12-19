Walker’s game-winning jump shot leads Mocs to 8-0 start

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Jamaal Walker made a jumper with 19.9 seconds remaining to give Chattanooga the lead en route to a 69-66 win over UAB on Saturday and a national-best 8-0 start to the season.

Three teams were 7-0 going into Saturday. Xavier was idle, Chattanooga and UAB were the others.

Tavin Lovan missed twice on drives on UAB's next possession and Chattanooga's Malachi Smith stole the ball and was fouled. Smiht made one of two free throws for the 69-66 lead with seven seconds to go.

Malachi Smith posted 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Mocs (8-0), Trey Doomes added 15 points with seven rebounds. A.J. Caldwell chipped in 12 points and Stefan Kenic 11. Walker scored six.

Michael Ertel had 18 points for the Blazers (7-1), Jalen Benjamin added 14 points. Lovan added 10 points.

There were six lead changes and six ties.

