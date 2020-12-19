Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Sports

Draine leads Southern Miss past Louisiana-Monroe 60-47

The Associated Press

HATTIESBURG, Miss.

LaDavius Draine posted 17 points as Southern Miss topped Louisiana-Monroe 60-47 on Saturday. Tae Hardy added 16 points for the Golden Eagles, and Jaron Pierre Jr. chipped in 8 points.

Russell Harrison had 9 points for the Warhawks (2-4).

Southern Miss (3-3) faces Loyola (LA) at home next Monday. Louisiana-Monroe faces Louisiana Tech at home on Tuesday.

