Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Jaguars could be without punter at Ravens because of illness

The Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Chase McLaughlin, right, reacts with teammate Logan Cooke (9) after missing a field goal in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Chase McLaughlin, right, reacts with teammate Logan Cooke (9) after missing a field goal in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Bruce Kluckhohn AP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

The Jacksonville Jaguars might not have a punter at Baltimore on Sunday.

Logan Cooke didn't make the trip Saturday evening because of an undisclosed illness, was added to the injury report and listed as questionable for the game. Cooke would need to get healthy and then get to Baltimore on a private jet Sunday morning to make the 1 p.m. kickoff.

It's unclear what the Jaguars (1-12) would do if Cooke doesn't play. Because they don't have a backup punter on the practice squad, placekicker Aldrick Rosas likely would handle all the team's kicking duties. Either quarterback Gardner Minshew, backup Mike Glennon or receiver Chris Conley would then serve as Rosas' holder on extra points and field goals.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Football

Ravens activate Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and James Proche vs. Jaguars; Tyler Huntley called up

News

Groves carries E. Washington over N. Arizona 80-64

December 19, 2020 8:55 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service