Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Welp, Lee lift UC Irvine past San Diego 85-53

The Associated Press

IRVINE, Calif.

Collin Welp had 16 points and eight rebounds as UC Irvine easily defeated San Diego 85-53 on Saturday. Isaiah Lee added 11 points and six assists for the Anteaters, and Dawson Baker chipped in 10 points.

Brad Greene had nine rebounds for UC Irvine (3-4).

Joey Calcaterra had 14 points for the Toreros (1-3). Jared Rodriguez added 10 points.

Frankie Hughes, who was second on the Toreros in scoring entering the matchup with 11 points per game, scored only five points. He shot 20% from behind the arc (1 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Football

Ravens activate Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and James Proche vs. Jaguars; Tyler Huntley called up

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service