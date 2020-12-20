Longwood squares up against Virginia Tech

Longwood (1-6) vs. Virginia Tech (6-1)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech faces Longwood in a non-conference matchup. Longwood fell 91-89 to The Citadel in its last outing. Virginia Tech is coming off a 97-57 win over Coppin State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Keve Aluma is averaging 14.9 points and 7.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Hokies. Complementing Aluma is Tyrece Radford, who is putting up 10.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Lancers are led by Juan Munoz, who is averaging 15.1 points and four rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Munoz has directly created 41 percent of all Longwood field goals over the last three games. Munoz has 18 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Longwood has lost its last four road games, scoring 62.5 points, while allowing 71 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hokies have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Lancers. Virginia Tech has 37 assists on 68 field goals (54.4 percent) over its previous three games while Longwood has assists on 32 of 74 field goals (43.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Longwood has scored 69.8 points while allowing 69.4 points over its last five games. Virginia Tech has averaged 71.6 points and given up only 61.4 over its last five.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25