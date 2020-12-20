Albany looks to end streak vs UMBC

Maryland-Baltimore County (5-1, 1-0) vs. Albany (0-1, 0-1)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Baltimore County looks to extend Albany's conference losing streak to eight games. Albany's last America East win came against the Maine Black Bears 66-60 on Feb. 16. Maryland-Baltimore County snuck past Albany by one point on the road in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Maryland-Baltimore County has relied heavily on its seniors. Brandon Horvath, R.J. Eytle-Rock, Daniel Akin and Darnell Rogers have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team's scoring this year and 69 percent of all Retrievers points over the team's last five games.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Horvath has connected on 23.5 percent of the 17 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last three games. He's also made 55.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST SEASON: These America East foes faced each other twice during the 2019-20 campaign, splitting the season series one game apiece.

