Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Albany looks to end streak vs UMBC

The Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y.

Maryland-Baltimore County (5-1, 1-0) vs. Albany (0-1, 0-1)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Baltimore County looks to extend Albany's conference losing streak to eight games. Albany's last America East win came against the Maine Black Bears 66-60 on Feb. 16. Maryland-Baltimore County snuck past Albany by one point on the road in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Maryland-Baltimore County has relied heavily on its seniors. Brandon Horvath, R.J. Eytle-Rock, Daniel Akin and Darnell Rogers have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team's scoring this year and 69 percent of all Retrievers points over the team's last five games.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Horvath has connected on 23.5 percent of the 17 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last three games. He's also made 55.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST SEASON: These America East foes faced each other twice during the 2019-20 campaign, splitting the season series one game apiece.

DID YOU KNOW: .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Longwood squares up against Virginia Tech

December 20, 2020 6:31 AM

Sports

Memphis looks for home win vs Tulsa

December 20, 2020 6:31 AM

Sports

Gonzaga faces NW State

December 20, 2020 6:31 AM

Sports

Johnson II, UTRGV host SHSU

December 20, 2020 6:31 AM

Basketball

Ira Winderman: Can Heat become winners from within?

Football

Ron Cook: Vance McDonald’s commitment to giving makes him a worthy Man of the Year candidate

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service