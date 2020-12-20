Weathers, Texas Southern visit BYU

Texas Southern (2-4) vs. Brigham Young (7-2)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Michael Weathers and Texas Southern will battle Alex Barcello and Brigham Young. Weathers is averaging 14.4 points over the last five games. Barcello has scored 24 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 18.4 over his last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Barcello, Matt Haarms and Brandon Averette have combined to account for 44 percent of Brigham Young's scoring this season and 48 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Texas Southern, .

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Barcello has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Brigham Young field goals over the last five games. Barcello has accounted for 30 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Brigham Young is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Cougars are 1-2 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cougars have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Brigham Young has an assist on 50 of 82 field goals (61 percent) over its past three games while Texas Southern has assists on 45 of 93 field goals (48.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young has made 9.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among WCC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25