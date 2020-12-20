Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Kirk’s triple-double lifts UIC past Oakland 90-73

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Teyvion Kirk scored 22 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished 11 assists for the third triple double in program history, carrying Illinois-Chicago to a 90-73 win over Oakland on Sunday.

Kirk pulled down a defensive board with just under seven minutes remaining to notch the triple-double.

Rob Howard scored a career-high 23 points and had eight rebounds for Illinois-Chicago (5-2), starting Horizon League play 2-0 for the first time since the 2007-08 season. Jamie Ahale added 17 points. Michael Diggins had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

RayQuawndis Mitchell, the Flames’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 13 points per game, had only 5, shooting 1-for-5 from 3-point range.

Rashad Williams had 20 points for the Golden Grizzlies (0-9, 0-2). Daniel Oladapo added 19 points and 18 rebounds. Trey Townsend had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Moore had 10 points and 10 assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Hodge carries Cleveland St. past Purdue Fort Wayne 89-80

December 20, 2020 8:03 PM

Sports

NC State routs Miami and Arizona tops Utah

December 20, 2020 8:01 PM

Football

Rams lose to previously winless Jets after desperate rally fizzles

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service