Bryant pays visit to UMass

Bryant (6-2) vs. UMass (2-1)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant and UMass both look to put winning streaks together . Bryant beat Wagner by six at home on Thursday. UMass is coming off an 85-66 win on the road over La Salle on Wednesday.

SQUAD LEADERS: The powerful Tre Mitchell is putting up 26 points and eight rebounds to lead the charge for the Minutemen. Complementing Mitchell is Javohn Garcia, who is producing 15 points and two steals per game. The Bulldogs are led by Michael Green III, who is averaging 16.9 points, four rebounds and 5.1 assists.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Green has connected on 34 percent of the 50 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 21 over his last three games. He's also made 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Bryant is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 83 points or fewer. The Bulldogs are 1-2 when opponents score more than 83.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant is ranked seventh among Division I teams with an average of 92.9 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25