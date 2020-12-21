Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Italian club Genoa fires coach Maran after slow start

The Associated Press

GENOA, Italy

Italian club Genoa fired coach Rolando Maran on Monday as the team remained stuck in the relegation zone following a 2-0 loss to Benevento.

Genoa has just one victory in 13 games this season in Serie A and was in 19th place as it prepared to play at Spezia on Wednesday.

In a brief statement, the team said the 57-year-old Italian coach had been fired.

“The club thanks the coach and his staff for their commitment,” it said.

In the 2013-14 season, Maran was fired twice by the same club — Catania.

