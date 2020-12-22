USF puts streak on line vs Wichita State

Wichita State (3-2, 1-0) vs. South Florida (5-2, 1-0)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it faces Wichita State. Wichita State won 73-57 at home against Emporia State on Friday. South Florida is coming off a 74-71 win at Cincinnati on Wednesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: South Florida's David Collins, Alexis Yetna and Justin Brown have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.EFFICIENT ETIENNE: Tyson Etienne has connected on 36.8 percent of the 38 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 14 of 38 over his last five games. He's also made 86.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: South Florida is a perfect 5-0 when the team records six or more steals. The Bulls are 0-2 when they steal the ball fewer than six times.

STREAK STATS: South Florida has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 67.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State has committed a turnover on just 15.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all AAC teams. The Shockers have turned the ball over only 10.4 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25