Wood scores 18 to lift Belmont past Evansville 72-63

The Associated Press

EVANSVILLE, Ind.

JaCobi Wood came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Belmont to a 72-63 win over Evansville on Monday night.

Luke Smith had 14 points for Belmont (8-1), which won its fifth consecutive game. Nick Muszynski added 11 points. Grayson Murphy had 10 points.

Samari Curtis had 19 points for the Purple Aces (2-4). Noah Frederking added 11 points. Shamar Givance had six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

December 21, 2020 9:49 PM
