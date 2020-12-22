Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Stanford wins 4th straight, beats CSU Bakersfield 63-50

The Associated Press

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.

Ziaire Williams scored 17 points, Bryce Wills had 14 and Stanford beat Cal State Bakersfield 63-50 on Monday night.

Stanford (5-2), which beat Arizona 78-75 on Saturday to snap a 20-game losing streak against the Wildcats, shot just 35% (9 of 26) in the first half but 61% (11 of 18) in the second for its fourth straight win.

Williams shot 4 of 12 from the floor and made 9 of 10 free throws. Wills was 5-of-7 shooting. The duo had team highs with seven rebounds and three assists apiece.

Oscar da Silva, who scored 21 points in the Cardinal's win against Arizona, had 10 points against the Roadrunners and snapped his three-game stretch of scoring 20-plus points.

Justin Edler-Davis scored 13 points for Cal State Bakersfield (3-3). Taze Moore had 11 points and De’Monte Buckingham 10.

The Cardinal took the lead for good midway through the first half. CSUB pulled within seven points in the second before Stanford used a 13-5 run to build its largest lead, 57-42 with 5:44 remaining. Wills scored the last six points that included a dunk during the stretch.

The Stanford home game was played at Kaiser Permanente Arena due to COVID-19 restrictions in Palo Alto, California. The Cardinal’s next scheduled game is Dec. 31 at Oregon State to resume Pac-12 play.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Taylor scores 30 to carry Austin Peay over Murray St. 74-70

December 22, 2020 12:09 AM

Sports

Averette scores 30 to carry BYU over Texas Southern 87-71

December 22, 2020 12:05 AM

Sports

Bean leads Utah State over San Jose State 107-62

December 22, 2020 12:00 AM

Football

Steelers lose to Bengals for third consecutive loss

Baseball

Nationals’ Howie Kendrick, former Angels and Dodgers standout, announces his retirement

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service