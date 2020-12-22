Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Taylor scores 30 to carry Austin Peay over Murray St. 74-70

The Associated Press

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.

Terry Taylor scored 30 points and 13 rebounds, hitting a go-ahead tear drop with seven minutes left, as Austin Peay rallied past Murray State 74-70 on Monday night.

DJ Peavy added 11 points for Austin Peay (5-3, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Tai’Reon Joseph added 10 points.

Tevin Brown had 18 points for the Racers (4-3, 1-1). Justice Hill added 17 points. KJ Williams had 13 points.

The Governors had lost to Murray State by 30 on Dec. 8 The Racers led most of the way through this one and were up 10 with 12:21 remaining. Austin Peay ran off a 16-5 run to lead 61-60 on Taylor's jumper and didn't trail again.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Football

Steelers lose to Bengals for third consecutive loss

Baseball

Nationals’ Howie Kendrick, former Angels and Dodgers standout, announces his retirement

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service