Buckingham carries CS Bakersfield past Pepperdine 79-51

The Associated Press

MALIBU, Calif.

De'Monte Buckingham had 20 points as Cal State Bakersfield romped past Pepperdine 79-51 on Wednesday.

Ronne Readus had 14 points and 16 rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield (4-3). Czar Perry added 10 points. Shaun Williams had six assists.

Sedrick Altman had 11 points for the Waves (4-5). Colbey Ross added 10 points. Kendall Munson had three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

