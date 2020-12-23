Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Coles scores 14 to carry Butler past Providence 70-64

The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS

JaKobe Coles had 14 points off the bench to lead Butler to a 70-64 win over Providence on Wednesday night.

Bryce Golden had 11 points for Butler (2-3, 1-1 Big East Conference). Jair Bolden added 11 points and Bryce Nze had 10 points.

Nate Watson had 19 points for the Friars (5-3, 1-1). David Duke added 17 points and eight rebounds.

