UIC, Milwaukee eye conference win

Illinois-Chicago (5-2, 2-0) vs. Milwaukee (3-1, 2-0)

Klotsche Center, Milwaukee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago goes up against Milwaukee as both teams look to remain unbeaten in Horizon games. Each team has two wins in conference play this season. Illinois-Chicago took care of Oakland by 17 at home in its last outing. Milwaukee is coming off a 74-62 win in Green Bay over Green Bay in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Milwaukee's Te'Jon Lucas, Josh Thomas and Amir Allen have collectively scored 44 percent of all Panthers points this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Teyvion Kirk has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 47 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Flames have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Milwaukee has 31 assists on 76 field goals (40.8 percent) across its past three matchups while Illinois-Chicago has assists on 59 of 89 field goals (66.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois-Chicago as a team has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Horizon teams. The Flames have averaged 11.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25