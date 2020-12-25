Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Defensive ends Bosa, Nwosu ruled out for Chargers vs. Denver

The Associated Press

COSTA MESA, Calif.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will miss Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos due to a concussion and shin injury.

Bosa, who was voted to the Pro Bowl for the third time earlier this week, will miss his third game of the season. He was inactive for the Nov. 8 game against Las Vegas and Nov. 15 contest at Miami due to a concussion.

The Chargers (5-9) have also ruled out defensive tackle Uchenna Nwosu due to a knee injury.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, second in the AFC with 100 receptions, is questionable due to a hamstring strain.

  Comments  

Football

Florida QB Kyle Trask among 4 Heisman finalists

Football

Giants and DB Logan Ryan agree to 3-year deal

News

Rose wins the Michigan AP Division 1-2 Player of Year award

December 25, 2020 4:37 PM

News

The Latest: Jets assistant coach Jefferson to miss Sunday

December 25, 2020 4:35 PM

Basketball

Heat push past Pelicans, 111-98, with Butler lost for second half

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service