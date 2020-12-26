Southern Miss takes on Loyola (LA)

Loyola (LA) vs. Southern Miss (3-3)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will be taking on the Wolfpack of NAIA member Loyola (LA). Southern Miss is coming off a 60-47 home win against Louisiana-Monroe in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Tyler Stevenson has averaged 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Eagles. LaDavius Draine has complemented Stevenson and is averaging 10.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.TERRIFIC TYLER: In six appearances this season, the Golden Eagles' Tyler Stevenson has shot 57.5 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Miss went 1-9 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Golden Eagles put up 63.2 points per contest across those 10 contests.

