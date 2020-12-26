Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Bramah carries Robert Morris past Purdue Fort Wayne 102-88

The Associated Press

FORT WAYNE, Ind.

AJ Bramah had a career-high 28 points as Robert Morris defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 102-88 on Saturday night.

Kam Farris had 17 points for Robert Morris (2-2, 1-0 Horizon League). Jon Williams added 17 points and nine assists. Kahliel Spear had 13 points.

It was the first time this season Robert Morris scored at least 100 points.

Jarred Godfrey had 22 points for the Mastodons (1-3, 0-3). Deonte Billups added 14 points. Dylan Carl had 12 points.

