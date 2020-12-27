Brooklyn visits Charlotte for conference matchup

Brooklyn Nets (2-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (0-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets host Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets in Eastern Conference play Sunday.

Charlotte went 23-42 overall and 10-21 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Hornets averaged 6.6 steals, 4.1 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.

Brooklyn finished 35-37 overall and 23-23 in Eastern Conference games in the 2019-20 season. The Nets averaged 111.8 points per game last season, 49.6 in the paint, 14.8 off of turnovers and 13.1 on fast breaks.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (hand), Grant Riller: day to day (knee).

Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee).