Wright IV, Colorado visit Arizona

Colorado (6-1, 1-0) vs. Arizona (6-1, 0-1)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as McKinley Wright IV and Colorado will battle Jemarl Baker Jr. and Arizona. Wright has scored 21 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 14 over his last five games. Baker is averaging 19.2 points over the last five games.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Arizona's Baker, Bennedict Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis have combined to account for 43 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Wright has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Arizona has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 77.3 points while giving up 60.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Buffaloes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Arizona has 33 assists on 72 field goals (45.8 percent) over its previous three games while Colorado has assists on 49 of 84 field goals (58.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Wildcats have averaged 26.3 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25