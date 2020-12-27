Mavericks set NBA record with 50-point halftime lead in rout

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) AP

Luka Doncic scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks led by a NBA-record 50 points at halftime in a 124-73 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Josh Richardson added 21 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 18 points for the Mavericks.

The Clippers trailed 77-27 at halftime, with their 50-point deficit being the largest at the break in the shot-clock era, which began in 1954-55.

Paul George led the Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers with 15 points before sitting out the second half. Serge Ibaka added 13 points and nine rebounds over three quarters of the team’s first loss. The Clippers opened with victories over the defending NBA champion Lakers and Denver.

Leonard sat out after needing eight stitches in his mouth after accidentally getting elbowed by the 7-foot Ibaka going for a rebound in Friday’ night at Denver.

WARRIORS 129, BULLS 128

CHICAGO (AP) — Damion Lee hit a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining and Stephen Curry scored 36 points, sending Golden State past Chicago for its first victory of the season.

With the Chicago defense focused on the sharp-shooting Curry, Lee took a handoff after Golden State inbounded the ball with 5 seconds left and fired from a few feet beyond the top of the 3-point arc. Lee finished with 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting on 3s.

Curry was 11 for 25 from the field, including 5 of 15 on 3-pointers — a day after making 105 straight 3s to finish practice at the Bulls’ facility.

With his first 3 late in the first quarter, Curry became the third NBA player to amass 2,500 career 3-pointers. Ray Allen (2,973) and Reggie Miller (2,560) are the others.

Late in the third quarter, Curry set a Warriors record for most consecutive made free throws with his 61st dating to last season. He finished 9 for 9 for the game to run his streak to 64. Rick Barry set the previous record of 60 in 1976.

Zach LaVine had 33 points for winless Chicago.

CAVALIERS 118, 76ERS 94

CLEVELAND (AP) — Andre Drummond had 24 points, 14 rebounds and three steals to help Cleveland beat Philadelphia for its third straight victory to start the season.

Collin Sexton added 22 points and Darius Garland had 14 points and seven assists for Cleveland. The Cavaliers had the second-worst record in the NBA last season at 19-46. They Cavaliers are 3-0 for the first time since winning six in a row to begin 2016-17.

Tobias Harris had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Philadelphia, which fell to 2-1 and played without center Joel Embiid (back tightness).

PACERS 108, CELTICS 107

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored on a layup with 8.4 seconds left and had 19 points and 10 rebounds for his 100th double-double, helping Indiana beat Boston.

Malcolm Brogdon scored a season-high 25 points as Indiana improved to 3-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 25 points, but missed a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds to go as the Celtics lost their second straight.

MAGIC 120, WIZARDS 113

WASHINGTON (AP) — Markelle Fultz and Terrence Ross each scored 26 points and Orlando rallied to beat Washington for its first 3-0 start since 2009-10.

Nikola Vucevic scored in the post to give Orlando a 114-113 lead with 25.1 seconds as the Magic scored the final 10 points of the game in beating the Wizards for the sixth straight game.

Vucevic had with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Evan Fournier added 19 points.

Bradley Beal had 29 points and seven assists for Washington. Russell Westbrook was held out for rest.

KNICKS 130, BUCKS 110

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Thibodeau’s first victory as Knicks coach came surprisingly easy against a top opponent, as New York routed Milwaukee.

Julius Randle had 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, Elfrid Payton scored 27 points in his best game as a Knick, and New York led by as much as 28 against the team that had the best record in the NBA the previous two seasons.

The Knicks were among the NBA’s worst during that time but are hoping for a turnaround under Thibodeau, the former Coach of the Year who engineered comebacks in Chicago and Minnesota. The Knicks opened his tenure by hanging with Indiana and Philadelphia for a half before those teams pulled away in the final two quarters.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks.

PELICANS 98, SPURS 95

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 28 points and 11 rebounds and New Orleans held off San Antonio.

The Spurs had a chance to tie it after Steven Adams, whose put-back dunk put New Orleans up 97-91 with two minutes left, missed a pair of free throws with 11 seconds to go. But Eric Bledsoe blocked DeMar DeRozan’s 3-point attempt from behind in the final seconds to preserve the victory.

Zion Williamson had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, scoring about half of his points on dunks. Lonzo Ball had 16 points and five steals.

Rudy Gay scored 22 points for the Spurs. They opened with two victories.

HORNETS 106, NETS 104

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Gordon Hayward had 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds and Charlotte handed Brooklyn its first loss of the season.

Terry Rozier added 19 points, including two clutch free throws, and P.J. Washington finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets.

Kevin Durant led the Nets with 29 points, and Kyrie Irving had 25 points.