NC State football player opens up about injury, comeback

Devin Leary knew his football season was over.

NC State’s redshirt sophomore quarterback had felt his left foot bend awkwardly during a second half run against Duke on Oct. 17 at Carter-Finley Stadium. He had slid to avoid the tackle of safety Lummie Young IV, but was instead met with helmet-to-helmet contact from the Blue Devils safety on a hit that got Young ejected.

Senior tight end Cary Angeline attempted to pull him off the turf immediately after the hit — the moment Leary felt the full extent of his injury.

“As I went to put pressure on my left foot, I realized that it wasn’t even directly straight,” Leary said. “Everyone thought it was my head because of the way it smacked the ground. I told them right away, ’I’m good, I’m good, but I can’t feel my foot.”

He had lost his starting position in August after missing 20 days of preseason camp due to a COVID-19 outbreak at practice, but quickly became a fan favorite after replacing Bailey Hockman against Virginia Tech. Leary threw for 879 yards with eight touchdowns and just two interceptions, leading NC State to three straight wins before the injury.

The public prognosis for Leary’s broken fibula, also known as the calf bone, was four to eight weeks. With five games left in the season and a possible bowl game, there was a feasible window for him to return.

But inside the locker room, Leary and his parents, who had made the seven-hour drive from Sicklerville, New Jersey to watch their son play, listened to team doctors deliver a more somber reality.

It would take him eight to 12 weeks, at best, to recover from the surgery. He was done for the year.

Leary confirmed to the Fayetteville Observer this week that he won’t play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Jan. 2 against Kentucky.

“The first couple of days after my injury, it was all very surreal,” Leary said. “Any football player, and competitor in the sport that they love, facing an injury is something that can either make or break you.”

STARTING FROM SCRATCH

It has been a slow recovery for Leary — mentally and physically.

At first, he felt lost. It was his first serious football injury, and in a blink of an eye, he’d gone from a starting Division I quarterback to a 20-year-old struggling to complete basic tasks.

“It was the toughest mental challenge of my life,” Leary said. “I would say it changes the course of your life. But being able to attack that challenge, attack the rehab, attack the injury that you’re presented with, was something that I really had to learn how to conquer.”

There were the good days: Where the hours of rehab and physical training felt like they were paying off. He was able to transition from a push cart to crutches, then a boot.

There were also the bad days: Where he felt too sore to get out of bed. When it felt like his body was progressing slower than it should. When a call from his mom offered more relief than Advil or ice.

“It was hard to always treat this like a process. You can’t be healed in a week, and you might feel great one day and terrible the next,” Leary said. “You’re going to have ups and downs. It’s up to you to grow mentally.”

He was able to shed the walking boot about a month ago, and can now walk on his own. He’s not quite ready to run, but he can do jumping jacks. Well, at least one.

It’s team tradition to finish every practice with a synchronized jumping jack, and getting to lead the team in that moment is a sign of respect and honor. Leary was asked to do that during a recent practice — even though it was probably against doctor’s orders.

“You know, in the heat of the moment, I couldn’t not do a jumping jack,” Leary said.

‘FINDING A LOVE FOR THE GAME IN DIFFERENT WAYS’

Leary had an opportunity to travel a selfish road when it came to his recovery. He could’ve turned inward, focused solely on getting better while biding his time for next season when he could win back his job.

But that’s not his style.

Instead, he made it his mission to support his teammates, particularly Hockman, who went on to lead the Wolfpack to a 8-3 record, including four straight wins to end the season.

Leary carved out a role as someone his teammates could count on. He’s at every meeting, every practice and on the sideline with a headset over his ears during games.

“When you’re down and you’re not physically able to play the sport that you love, you kind of have to find a love for the game in different ways,” Leary said. “You learn to enjoy the success of others.”

Leary’s greatest contribution has been his support of Hockman, who was replaced momentarily by freshman Ben Finley against UNC but flourished in his past five starts.

In the past five games, Hockman threw from 1,289 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions while leading the Wolfpack to wins over Florida State, No. 21 Liberty, Syracuse, Georgia Tech and a near upset win over No. 11 Miami, 44-41.

The two kept an open line of communication, discussing game plans and opponents, often over weekly lunch outings. Their trust for one another grew, despite the knowledge that they’ll be competitors again soon.

“It’s like having another coach out there with me,” Hockman said

“Both (of us) being able to play significant amount of time, I think it helps our team most,” Leary said. “I’m glad I was able to fit that role for him, and I know he’d do the same for me.”

WHAT DOES THE FUTURE HOLD?

Leary’s roommate, Taiyon Palmer, was one of the first in a growing list of NC State players who have entered the NCAA transfer portal since the regular season ended.

A few days later, redshirt freshman quarterback Ty Evans followed suit. As of last week, more than 750 FBS football players had submitted their names into the portal, taking advantage of the extra year granted because of COVID-19 and the expected passing of the one-time transfer rule, which would allow athletes to transfer from one school to another without sitting out a full year.

NC State will have four players -- Hockman, Leary, Finley and incoming four-star recruit Aaron McLaughlin -- competing for playing time next season. The transfer portal could become an attractive option for someone in the offseason.

Not for Leary, though. He has no plans to transfer. He wants to earn his old job back.

“When I’m 100% healthy and I’m back on the field, I’m going to play every play like it’s my last,” he said. “I know how fast it can be taken away.”