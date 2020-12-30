Wofford looks to sweep Mercer

Wofford (4-3, 1-0) vs. Mercer (7-2, 0-1)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer seeks revenge on Wofford after dropping the first matchup in Macon. The teams last played each other on Dec. 29, when the Terriers shot 47.1 percent from the field while limiting Mercer's shooters to just 39.7 percent en route to the 78-65 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Mercer has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Felipe Haase, Ross Cummings, Maciej Bender and Jeff Gary have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team's scoring this year and 70 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Storm Murphy has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Wofford field goals over the last five games. Murphy has accounted for 30 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Mercer is a perfect 7-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Bears are 0-2 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Terriers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bears. Mercer has an assist on 47 of 84 field goals (56 percent) over its past three contests while Wofford has assists on 52 of 77 field goals (67.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford is ranked second among SoCon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.7 percent. The Terriers have averaged 12.9 offensive boards per game.

