WVU F Cottrell tears Achilles tendon, to miss rest of season

The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

West Virginia backup forward Isaiah Cottrell will miss the rest of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon, the team announced Wednesday.

The 6-foot-10 freshman sustained the injury in the first half of Tuesday's 73-51 win over Northeastern.

Cottrell averaged 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10 games.

“Everyone associated with Mountaineer Basketball is saddened by the news that we received on Isaiah,” coach Bob Huggins said. “Isaiah is a great teammate, a wonderful kid and a hard worker who will do everything asked of him to get back to 100 percent and back on the court.”

West Virginia plays at Oklahoma on Saturday.

