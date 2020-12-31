Mavericks take on the Heat in cross-conference contest

Miami Heat (2-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (1-3, 12th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat in non-conference play.

Dallas finished 43-32 overall with a 20-18 record at home a season ago. The Mavericks shot 46.1% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Miami finished 30-13 in Eastern Conference action and 15-22 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Heat gave up 109.1 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (ankle).