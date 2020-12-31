Wright State looks to extend streak vs Oakland

Wright State (6-1, 4-0) vs. Oakland (2-9, 2-2)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Oakland. Wright State has won by an average of 15 points in its last seven wins over the Golden Grizzlies. Oakland's last win in the series came on Dec. 29, 2016, an 81-62 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Wright State's Loudon Love, Tanner Holden and Jaylon Hall have combined to account for 54 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 59 percent of all Raiders points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Grizzlies have scored 76.3 points per game and allowed 79.8 points per game against Horizon opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the 73.3 points scored and 88.9 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jalen Moore has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-8 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 2-1 when it scores at least 74.

STREAK STATS: Wright State has won its last three road games, scoring 87.7 points, while allowing 69.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State is rated first among Horizon teams with an average of 79.3 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25