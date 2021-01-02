Wright State looks to extend streak vs Oakland

Wright State (7-1, 5-0) vs. Oakland (2-10, 2-3)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Oakland. Wright State has won by an average of 18 points in its last eight wins over the Golden Grizzlies. Oakland's last win in the series came on Dec. 29, 2016, an 81-62 win.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Wright State's Loudon Love, Tanner Holden and Jaylon Hall have combined to account for 53 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Raiders points over the last five games.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Golden Grizzlies have scored 71.2 points per game and allowed 81.8 points per game in conference play so far. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 73.3 points scored and 88.9 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jalen Moore has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-9 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 2-1 when it scores at least 74.

STREAK SCORING: Wright State has won its last four road games, scoring 88.3 points, while allowing 65 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Wright State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.1 percent, the 17th-best mark in the country. Oakland has allowed opponents to shoot 49.7 percent from the field through 12 games (ranked 320th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25