FIU looks to sweep ODU

Old Dominion (4-3, 0-1) vs. Florida International (7-2, 1-0)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International goes for the season sweep over Old Dominion after winning the previous matchup in Miami. The teams last met on Jan. 1, when the Panthers outshot Old Dominion 49.2 percent to 42.2 percent and made eight more 3-pointers en route to a 15-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida International has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Radshad Davis, Tevin Brewer, Dimon Carrigan and Eric Lovett have combined to account for 45 percent of the team's scoring this year and 63 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Antonio Daye, Jr. has had his hand in 41 percent of all Florida International field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 32 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Florida International is a sterling 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 49.2 percent or less. The Panthers are 0-2 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

BEHIND THE ARC: Florida International's Lovett has attempted 60 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 12 for 24 over his last three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Florida International offense has averaged 76.7 possessions per game this season, ranking the Panthers 18th nationally. Old Dominion has not been as uptempo as the Panthers and is averaging only 68.7 possessions per game (ranked 251st).

