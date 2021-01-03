Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Pelicans take on the Pacers in non-conference action

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Indiana Pacers (4-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (4-2, second in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans host Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers in a non-conference matchup.

New Orleans finished 30-42 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 15-21 at home. The Pelicans averaged 26.8 assists per game on 42.6 made field goals last season.

Indiana went 28-19 in Eastern Conference play and 20-17 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Pacers averaged 25.9 assists per game on 42.1 made field goals last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Wenyen Gabriel: day to day (right knee).

Pacers: TJ Warren: out (foot), Brian Bowen II: out (groin), Goga Bitadze: out (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).

