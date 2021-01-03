Evansville looks to sweep Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa (2-6, 1-2) vs. Evansville (4-5, 2-1)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville goes for the season sweep over Northern Iowa after winning the previous matchup in Evansville. The teams last played on Jan. 2, when the Purple Aces created 16 Northern Iowa turnovers and turned the ball over just nine times en route to a four-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Panthers are led by seniors Trae Berhow and Austin Phyfe. Berhow is averaging 12 points and 5.2 rebounds while Phyfe is accounting for 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Purple Aces have been led by Shamar Givance and Noah Frederking, who have combined to score 26 points per outing.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Purple Aces have allowed just 65.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 72.7 per game they gave up in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TRAE: Berhow has connected on 34.6 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 26 over the last five games. He's also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Iowa is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 2-1 when scoring at least 71.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Purple Aces have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Panthers. Evansville has an assist on 44 of 67 field goals (65.7 percent) across its past three outings while Northern Iowa has assists on 38 of 76 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville has made 10.4 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among MVC teams. The Purple Aces have averaged 12.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

